Lorde Does a Wild Dance in Retro-Inspired Adidas Superstars

Lorde is living it up on her Melodrama tour.

Donning a blue dress and retro Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers — the “Royals” singer shared a few shots of some behind-the-scenes action last night in Belgium.

The series of photos featured the 20-year-old Vogue Australia cover girl gazing into the camera, standing in front of a red curtain and appearing to jump for joy. “A sudden burst of energy around 8pm. loving this tour so much 💙💙,” Lorde wrote.

a sudden burst of energy around 8pm. loving this tour so much 💙💙 A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Oct 6, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

The hitmaker is known fan of the retro-inspired sneakers — even wearing them to dance around the streets of Los Angeles in the music video for her song “Green Light” back in March.

behind the scenes A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

doing so much promo my head might fall off but it's a beautiful spring day in paris and my limbs are like "finally vitamin d you've been depriving us for so long and now there is hope" 🍒😊🎀💀🇫🇷 A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

