Kourtney Kardashian Wears This Major Trend For Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

Again, Kourtney Kardashian proves that like much of the faahion world, she is a fan of her brother-in-law’s shoe designs.

Stepping out on Thursday night for Kim’s 37th birthday party at Armenian restaurant Carousel in L.A., the reality star and mom of three sported an oversized beige Helmut Lang sweater paired with Yeezy Season 5 thigh high boots.

The suede and leather high heel over-the-knee booties complemented the cashmere and wool distressed v-neck, revealing just a glimpse of tanned toned legs.

@kourtneykardash and @younesbendjima arriving at Carousel Armenian restaurant in LA – 26, October 2017 #kourtneykardashian #younesbendjima A post shared by Kardashians (@lovethekardashianfamily) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Meanwhile, the eldest Kardashian sister’s 24-year-old model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, wore low-top white and green Nike sneakers with camo pants and an olive-toned trench coat for the occasion.

Kourtney & Younes leaving Kim's Birthday dinner last night in LA ❤ #kourtneykardashian #younesbendjima A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneylovely) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Shop Kourtney’s style below.

