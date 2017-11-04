Get the Barely-There Sandals Kim Kardashian Wore on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Kim Kardashian’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance this week was certainly one for the books.

The reality star, who stopped by the show on Nov 2. to promote KKW Beauty, was interviewed by award-winning actress and self-proclaimed “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” super fan Jennifer Lawrence.

For the occasion, Kardashian showed off her curves in a slinky gray two-piece ensemble paired with barely-there, ultra-strappy tie-up sandals by British designer Merah Vodianova.

Kim Kardashian stops by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Nov. 2. Rex Shutterstock

The platinum-haired star has been spotted out and about wearing the same sultry heels lately — most recently donning them for a girls’ night out to see Dave Chappelle’s standup show.

During the Jimmy Kimmel segment, Lawrence — who guest hosted the show Thursday — didn’t hold back, asking Kardashian a variety of “deeply personal questions,” including whether she wears socks to bed. The answer? She does.

Kim Kardashian wearing a grey two piece ensemble with barely-there nude strappy sandals. Rex Shutterstock

To mimic Kardashian’s chic daytime look, shop her shoe style below.

