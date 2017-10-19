Kim Kardashian Gives Fans a Look at Sister Khloé’s ‘Cheesy’ Shoes

Kim Kardashian goes through her sister Khloe's closet on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Kim Kardashian is never afraid to voice her opinion, especially when it comes to her family. In Sunday’s upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” it seems she has some thoughts about her sister Khloé’s sense of style.

A newly released teaser shows Kim raiding Khloé’s closet to pick out some outfits she thinks her sibling should wear to her trip to Santa Barbara, Calif. As she browses through her shoe section, Kim immediately says, “cheesy as f**k,” which automatically lets everyone know how she really feels about how Khloé dresses.

“I think I can just help Khloé have, like, more simple style, because her body really is the accessory,” Kim later explains in the clip alongside her other sister Kourtney. “For me, I’m so curvy that if I try to put other things on, I look like a joke.”

Towards the end Kim wants to pack an all-black look, but her BFF Jonathan Cheban, who accompanies her, advises against it. “It’s beautiful … for a funeral,” he tells Kim. “It’s pitch black; they don’t wear it like this in Santa Barbara.”

In the end, one of the standout things the reality TV star chooses for Khloé is a pair of nude boots, similar to the ones below from Yeezy season 4. When traveling, it makes sense to stick with neutrals, and hopefully Khloé agrees.

Tune in on Sunday to see what she thinks of Kim’s styling session.

