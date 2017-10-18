Khloé Kardashian Gets Romantic In Form-Fitting Midi Dress With Luxe Pool Slides

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet photo of herself kissing boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couple was total relationship goals posing in front of a scenic tropical background and matching in all-black looks.
The reality TV star wore a form-fitting midi dress, matching black sunglasses and her favorite pair of Givenchy slides.
The comfortable, wide strapped rubber sandals are great for a day by the water, so her beau Thompson also slipped on a similar pair. He kept their coordinating hue going by rocking a black tee and shorts, but mixed things up by opting for a red bag.
Though it was picture perfect, people think Kardashian photoshopped her picture. The Internet didn’t hold back their comments and wondered where her baby bump was. At the end of the day, there’s no reason to ruin the couple’s moment with unnecessary accusations.
