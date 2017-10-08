Khloe Kardashian Talks Body Confidence In Plunging Top With Peekaboo Bra & 5-Inch Pumps

Khloe Kardashian stepped out at Nordstrom in Century City, Calif., yesterday for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American clothing line — making her first public appearance since news of her pregnancy broke last month.
The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wore an all-black ensemble for the occasion, donning a plunging back jacket with fitted pants from her own collection, plus Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 suede pumps.
The 33-year-old — who is reportedly expecting her first child with baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson — showed off the iconic style’s bright red sole, pointed toe and thin 5 inch stiletto heel as she talked Kris Jenner’s influence and embracing her curves.
“My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable,” she told the crowd. “When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am.”
