Khloe Kardashian Talks Body Confidence In Plunging Top With Peekaboo Bra & 5-Inch Pumps

Khloe Kardashian speaks at the Good American event in Los Angeles on Oct. 7.

Khloe Kardashian stepped out at Nordstrom in Century City, Calif., yesterday for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American clothing line — making her first public appearance since news of her pregnancy broke last month.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wore an all-black ensemble for the occasion, donning a plunging back jacket with fitted pants from her own collection, plus Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 suede pumps.

Khloe Kardashian shows off Louboutins at the Good American event at Nordstrom in Los Angeles. Splash

The 33-year-old — who is reportedly expecting her first child with baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson — showed off the iconic style’s bright red sole, pointed toe and thin 5 inch stiletto heel as she talked Kris Jenner’s influence and embracing her curves.

Khloe Kardashian steps out in Christian Louboutin pumps for first public appearance since pregnancy news. Splash

“My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable,” she told the crowd. “When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am.”

Shop Khloe’s So Kate pump.

Want more?

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Peek-a-Boo Bra Trend With Trendy Christian Louboutin Fall Booties

Khloe Kardashian Looked Nearly Naked in a Nude Dress and Matching Furry Heels

Khloe Kardashian Just Brought Back These Balmain Sandals From 2014