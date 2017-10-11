Fans Think This Fashion Statement Is Khloé Kardashian’s Way of Hiding Her Alleged Baby Bump

News broke out last month that Khloé Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s baby. Now fans seem to think the reality TV star is doing everything she can to hide her alleged baby bump.

On Tuesday, the Kardashian sister placed some clothes and a black bag over her belly while she dashed to her car in L.A., causing the Internet to think she simply didn’t want people to see she was showing. The star was also wearing an slimming all-black look and a comfortable pair of $35 Adidas slides that would be the perfect go-to shoes for any mom-to-be.

At the same time, Kardashian already shut down those pregnancy rumors when she spoke out about it through the Good American campaign that people allege she’s showing in. “This is a peplum shirt. It flairs [sic] out at the bottom,” she explained on Instagram. “It’s just the way the shirt is designed.” She continued: “In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin…” Surely, that explanation is her way of shutting down speculation that she’s visibly pregnant in this particular shoot.

