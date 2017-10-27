Kerry Washington Debuts Blunt Bangs In an Edgy Dress With See-Through Pumps

Kerry Washington poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Group International "Night of Stars" gala on Oct. 26 in New York.

As Olivia Pope on “Scandal,” Kerry Washington often sports pantsuits and classic pumps — but on the red carpet, Washington’s looks are a bit more daring.

The actress sported a black and white Mugler dress with a plunging neckline and dramatic pointed shoulders at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala on Thursday in New York.

Washington completed her look with Gianvito Rossi pumps that feature PVC paneling on the sides to showcase the foot.

Kerry Washington sports a black and white dress by Mugler, paired with Gianvito Rossi pumps, on the red carpet at the Fashion Group International “Night of Stars” gala on Oct. 26 in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Washington’s Gianvito Rossi shoes, made of black leather and PVC, feature a slim 4-inch heel and a pointed toe for an elegant look. The pumps retail for $795 from net-a-porter.

The actress showed off an edgy new hairstyle, a bob with blunt bangs, that complemented her daring dress — no coincidence, as Washington told People that she made the decision to try out the new hairstyle because she thought a shorter cut would work better with the dress’ dramatic shoulders.

“I was trying to decide whether I wanted to go up or go short and so I knew I wanted to have hair that was not distracting from these shoulders because I love these shoulders,” she said.