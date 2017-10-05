Kerry Washington Stomps Out in Scandalous Thigh-High Cherry Red Boots for ‘GMA’

Kerry Washington stepped out in New York today for an appearance on “Good Morning America” to talk about her hit ABC show “Scandal’s” seventh and final season.

For the occasion, the 40-year-old actress — who plays expert fixer Olivia Pope — donned a black and white plaid mini dress paired with red leather over-the-knee boots from Stuart Weitzman.

Kerry Washington heads to “Good Morning America” to talk to the final season of “Scandal.” Rex Shutterstock

The almond toed booties — which were designed to flatter the contours of the leg — feature a classic 3-inch kitten heel, stretch leather and signature tie back detail.

The “Confirmation” actress matched her nail color to the thigh-high boots to bring the whole look together.

Kerry Washington wearing red leather over-the-knee Tiemodel boots courtesy of Stuart Weitzman. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Washington told GMA of filming final episodes of the show: “We are having so much fun because we know it’s our last season and we don’t want to leave anything on the table.” The actress added, “we are really going hard, going strong.”

Shop the show-stopping shoe style below.

Want more?

Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Star in Tory Burch’s ‘Embrace Ambition’ Campaign

Kerry Washington Appears On ‘The Tonight Show’ in Louboutin Stilettos

Kerry Washington Wows In Christian Louboutin At ‘Confirmation’ Premiere