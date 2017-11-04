Kendall Jenner Steps Out for Birthday in Celeb-Favorite $10,000 Saint Laurent Crystal Boots

Kendall Jenner steps out for her birthday dinner at Le Petit restaurant in West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner made a serious style statement for her 22nd birthday.

Celebrating with dinner at Le Petit restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday night, the supermodel sported a ribbed cropped tank paired with baggy ripped jeans and knee-high, crystal-embellished boots by Saint Laurent.

The $10,000 Niki style, which can be worn over-the-knee or scrunched down, is undoubtably the perfect shoe for being the center of attention as they sparkled when the paparazzi cameras flashed.

Kendall Jenner wearing Saint Laurent Niki boots with distressed jeans and a crop top. Splash

The pointy-toe boots, which debuted on Saint Laurent’s fall ’17 catwalk, became an instant favorite among celebrities, worn by Celine Dion and Rihanna.

For her night out on the town, Jenner — who turned 22 on Friday — was joined by a cadre of family and friends, including her rumored boyfriend (28-year-old L.A. Clippers star Blake Griffin), Kanye and Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and more.

Kendall Jenner wearing crystal embellished boots courtesy of Saint Laurent during her birthday dinner. Splash

Crystal-embroidered boots on the Saint Laurent fall ’17 catwalk. REX Shutterstock

phresh out da runway I ❤ @ysl A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

last night ✨ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

Shop Jenner’s lavish Saint Laurent boots below.

