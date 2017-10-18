Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Public Appearance in These Comfy $400 Booties

Prince William and Kate Middleton beam at the Coach Core apprentice graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

Just two days after joining Prince William and Prince Harry at Paddington Station, Kate Middleton stepped out for another unannounced appearance at the Coach Core apprentice graduation ceremony in London to meet with “the next generation of young sports coaches.”

Again, alongside the royal brothers, the Duchess of Cambridge — who is pregnant with her third child (due in April) — covered up any semblance of a baby bump with a pretty blue twill double-breasted blazer from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini.

Kate Middleton joins Prince William (C) and Prince Harry (L) for the Coach Core graduation ceremony on Oct. 18. Rex Shutterstock

The 35-year-old mom of two paired the sold-out jacket, which retails for more than $1,000, with a black turtleneck, charcoal colored skinny jeans and matching suede ankle booties featuring zipper details from Russell and Bromley.

Kate Middleton wearing a Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini double-breasted blazer and black ankle boots. Rex Shutterstock

Although Middleton has been suffering from severe morning sickness, a royal source told People, “she’s better and is keen to do as much as she can. But she’s taking it day to day in deciding what she can do.”

