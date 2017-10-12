Karlie Kloss Resembles an Off-Duty Ballerina in Chanel at Star-Studded Party

Karlie Kloss at the What Goes Around Comes Around anniversary party.

The one-year anniversary of vintage luxury shop What Goes Around Comes Around’s Beverly Hills, Calif., location brought out a slew of celebs last night.

One notable guest: Karlie Kloss. The 25-year-old supermodel hit the red carpet for the event donning a mini red Chanel belt bag paired with skinny jeans, a sequined black jacket and black patent ballet flats, also from Chanel.

Karlie Kloss wearing Chanel. Rex Shutterstock

The model — who has walked the runway for Chanel in the past — resembled an off-duty ballerina, with her blond locks up in a tight knot, accompanied by the aforementioned flats.

Karlie Kloss wearing Chanel flats. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret model caught up with Kendall Jenner — who rocked her go-to pointed Balenciaga ankle booties for a night out with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Karlie Kloss posing with Kendall Jenner on Oct. 11. Rex Shutterstock

