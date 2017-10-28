Proof that Justin Bieber Has a Thing for Red Sneakers

Justin Bieber shopping on Melrose Ave. in L.A. on Oct. 2.

Red sneakers seem fit for a superstar, so it’s no surprise that Justin Bieber is a fan. Moreover, the “Purpose” singer isn’t shy about his love for the look, being known to share shots of himself repping red kicks.

Just a few days ago, Bieber posted a series of photos of himself rocking classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers in fire engine red. The 23-year-old added bright yellow Vetements x Reebok logo socks to complete the look.

Another sneaker style Justin likes to rock in red are Vans Authentic Core Classics. The Canadian pop star has worn the lace-up sneaker on numerous occasions, taking them from day to night.

Justin Bieber goes shopping on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles on Oct. 2. Splash

Last month, Justin paired the bright skater shoes with distressed skinny jeans and an oversize satin bomber jacket for a night out in Beverly Hills.

Just the day before, the “Love Yourself” crooner took to Instagram to show off his bright red Vans sneakers.

In the summer, Justin is all smiles in a matching red polo shirt and black drawstring shorts with the shoe style.

In May, the award-winning musician shared photos of himself sporting red Adidas sneakers in SoHo.

