Jennifer Lopez Graces ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making headlines for the release of their joint Vanity Fair cover.

Today, the iconic singer and actress took to Instagram to share the cover with her fans, writing “December Cover With My ❤️.” Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren dress, while the former baseball star, 42, donned a smart white suit.

December Cover With My ❤️

Inside the mag, Rodriguez revealed that the pair are “very much twins,” as well as that on their first date at the Hotel Bel-Air, he texted the singer, ”You look sexy AF” while she was in the bathroom.

Prior to the release of their buzzy cover, the inseparable couple was spotted spending time together in Texas over the weekend.

Before hitting Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, J-Lo stepped out in sky-high Christian Louboutin booties, almost reaching A-Rod’s height.

#JRod yesterday 💓

The Ariella Talon platform boots paired perfectly with an oversized nude coat, while a Louis Vuitton X Jeff Koons Turner bag with a light blue shoulder strap added a little extra something to the look. Moreover, the iconic artist sported sunglasses and hoop earrings.

