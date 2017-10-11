J-Lo’s Casual Date Night Outfit Looked Sultry With Nude Peekaboo Bra & These 6-Inch Heels

After bringing Alex Rodriguez out with her kids last week, he and Jennifer Lopez decided to spend some quality time together for a date night in West Hollywood, Calif. The couple was spotted having dinner and slipping out the backdoor at celeb haunt Craig’s restaurant.

J-Lo beat the California heat in a white tank that had her nude bra peeking out of it. Minor wardrobe malfunction aside, the singer finished her look with flared military green pants and black 6-inch Saint Laurent pumps that took her look to a new level. Her choice of the classic high-heels were effortless and really brought her outfit together. Lopez’s ensemble is also proof that the shoes are a staple every woman needs to have in her closet.

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez leaving Craig's Restaurant In West Hollywood – October 10, 2017 https://t.co/hPVSCIOSUj #JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/xQeV2wmGgx — Stalk Celebs (@stalkcelebs_) October 11, 2017

Following behind her was A-Rod in a crisp black and white suit. They both looked incredible for their night out and we can hardly wait until the next time these two will be able to sneak away for some alone time.

Saint Laurent. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

