Jennifer Lopez Definitely Did the No-Bra Trend With a White Top and Matching Luxe Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez poses at the "World of Dance" party in Los Angeles, Calif.

Jennifer Lopez has a knack for putting a fabulous spin on anything she wears. On Wednesday, the singer managed to elevate an average white sweatsuit while out in New York City.

Though she casually went bra-less, Lopez added glam through her shoes.

The “Shades of Blue” star wore on-trend Giuseppe Zanotti white sneakers, but they’re not just any regular old pair. Her kicks featured gold embellishments similar to the Louis Vuitton shoes Selena Gomez couldn’t stop wearing earlier this fall.

J-Lo may have opted for a flatter version for her day out in the Big Apple, but we’re also here for the heeled version below, which you can snag for $795.

Given that athleisure has yet to go out of style, there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing more laid-back looks like these from J-Lo.

