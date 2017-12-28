Jennifer Lopez Just Threw a Glam Post-Christmas Taco Party With the Kardashians

Sometimes it feels like there’s a lull between Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, but not for Jennifer Lopez. The “Shades of Blue” star hosted the Kardashian Klan for a post-Christmas taco party at the Bel Air, Calif., mansion she lives in with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

However, it appears Rodriguez didn’t intrude on their ladies’ night, as he was nowhere to be found in any of their Instagrams or Snapchats. Even though Lopez stayed in with Kim, Kourtney, Kris and her mom, Guadalupe, the crew went all-out with their glam outfits. The host of the evening pulled together all of her glitter and sparkle with a shiny sequined jumpsuit and classic black pumps. Lopez’s staple footwear is similar to the Guess platform pumps we found on eBay below. Priced at only $66, the shoes are a great way to tone down any flashy outfit. The high platform also provides plenty of support, so you can stay moving all night long. Plus, you won’t have to worry about hiding your pedicure: This budget-friendly version of Lopez’s peep-toe shoe is the perfect way to show off the color on your feet even when it’s chilly outside.

The other standout look of the evening naturally came from Kim, who wore a flattering black crop top, matching drawstring pants and a bright pink fur coat. If you’re looking to amp up your upcoming New Year’s Eve look, we highly recommend taking notes from these leading ladies. Whether you’re going to a fancy dinner and champagne toast or simply watching the ball drop at home with friends, these stars have proved that you can never be too dressed up for anything.

Buy: Guess Honra 2 pump $65.73 buy it

Want more?

J-Lo Shows How to Make an All-Nude Look Not Look Boring

Jennifer Lopez Wore These $900 Sneakers to a Football Game With A-Rod

The Best Celebrity Street Style of 2017: From Bella Hadid to Rihanna to Kim Kardashian