Jennifer Lopez Soars to A-Rod’s Height In 6-Inch Gold Platform Heels

Jennifer Lopez is without a doubt one of the best-dressed celebrities around, especially when it comes to her heels. Just take a look at her latest look with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, for their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles.

The singer opted for a skin-tight military green Roland Mouret dress with a matching hang bag and a pair of heels that will brighten up any fall day. J-Lo’s shoes were by Charlotte Olympia and featured a black and gold color-blocked design. In total, her pumps had a 5.5-inch black heel, but the shiny gold platform underneath it stood at 1.5 inches. It’s definitely not fit for your average daily stroll.

If you are, however, already looking for eye-catching shoes to stand out at your upcoming holiday party, go ahead and take cues from Lopez ASAP. Feel free to tell your date to wear an all-black outfit, too, like A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seen in Los Angeles.

