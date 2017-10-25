Jenna Dewan Tatum Sizzles in Lace Lingerie and J-Lo x Giuseppe’s Strappy 5-Inch Heels

Jenna Dewan Tatum is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. Yesterday, she gave fans a look into her closet as she took a hot mirror selfie sporting Jennifer Lopez‘s Giuseppe Zanotti collection.

J-Lo’s line dropped during the summer, but it appears the boots from the collaboration have become a fall staple for Tatum.

The actress spotlighted the black over-the-knee suede boots, which she wore with a matching see-through lace bodysuit and nothing else. “Only J-Lo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira,” Tatum said in a caption. “I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe. (Also — yes my closet is a mess. It generally is.)”

We couldn’t agree more. The 5-inch boots are one-of-a-kind and feature a sparkly crystal heel that would make us want to stop everything we’re doing, too.

