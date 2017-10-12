Ivanka Trump Goes to Synagogue In Comfy Heels & All-Blue Outfit With Family

By / 2 hours ago
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
Splash

First daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner headed to their local synagogue in Washington, D.C., today to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret.

For the occasion, the mom-of-three donned a navy double-breasted wool coat from Altuzarra paired with aviator shades and gray Katie pumps from her eponymous collection.

As for the senior advisor to the President — the 36-year-old matched his wife in a blue tie and gray suit. Even 1-year-old Theodore’s jacket complemented Ivanka’s style.

Ivanka and her family today😍 #ivankatrump #ivankatrumplovers

A post shared by ivanka trump (@ivanka_trump_lovers) on

Meanwhile, Arabella, 6, wore gray lace-up combat boots paired with a pink tutu skirt as she traveled via scooter along with 3-year-old brother Joseph.

More photos of the Kushner family heading to the Synagogue!☺️

A post shared by IVANKA IS QUEEN✨🤗 (@love.ivankas.family) on

Shop similar styles from the first daughter’s brand below.

ivanka trump collection katie sandal in natural dark suede

Buy: Ivanka Trump Katie dress pump $74.99
buy it

 

Ivanka Trump Women's Boni7 Dress Pump

Buy: Ivanka Trump Boni7 dress pump $59.99
buy it

 

Want more?

Bet You Didn’t Know Ivanka Trump’s Real Name Isn’t Actually Ivanka

Ivanka Trump Flattered Her Body With This Chic Style Under $25

Ivanka Trump Wore These Chic Pumps While Promoting Computer Science Education

Ivanka Trump Swapped Her Bargain Namesake Heels for This Luxury Brand