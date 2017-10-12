Ivanka Trump Goes to Synagogue In Comfy Heels & All-Blue Outfit With Family

First daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner headed to their local synagogue in Washington, D.C., today to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret.

For the occasion, the mom-of-three donned a navy double-breasted wool coat from Altuzarra paired with aviator shades and gray Katie pumps from her eponymous collection.

As for the senior advisor to the President — the 36-year-old matched his wife in a blue tie and gray suit. Even 1-year-old Theodore’s jacket complemented Ivanka’s style.

Ivanka and her family today😍 #ivankatrump #ivankatrumplovers A post shared by ivanka trump (@ivanka_trump_lovers) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Meanwhile, Arabella, 6, wore gray lace-up combat boots paired with a pink tutu skirt as she traveled via scooter along with 3-year-old brother Joseph.

More photos of the Kushner family heading to the Synagogue!☺️ A post shared by IVANKA IS QUEEN✨🤗 (@love.ivankas.family) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Shop similar styles from the first daughter’s brand below.

