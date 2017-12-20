FN Gift Guide: 5 Last-Minute Gifts to Channel Hailey Baldwin’s Hoodie Look

It may be the twilight hours of online holiday shopping, but there is still time to grab some last-minute gifts, as many sites are offering free rush shipping (Steve Madden is offering free shipping plus 30 percent off select styles, while Nordstrom’s cutoff is Dec. 21 for select items).

The hoodie has proved to be the perfect clothing companion to many of this year’s best shoes (including FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year, Virgil Abloh’s collaboration with Nike) and has been worn to perfection (many times over) by Hailey Baldwin (FN’s Style Influencer of the Year), who pairs her oversized men’s hoodies with everything from thigh-highs to sneakers and Dr. Martens

It’s a look that can easily be replicated, and it’s comfortable to boot — making it the perfect giftworthy grouping.

Adidas Trefoil hoodie, $70

There are plenty of fashion hoodies to choose from, but Adidas’s Trefoil logo is a classic, and the satin finish is similar to the brand’s track jackets.

Adidas Trefoil Hoodie. Courtesy of Adidas

Van’s classic slip-on slide in fuzzy checkerboard, $59.95

This is a cozy, furry update to Van’s iconic skate-friendly checkerboard style, perfect for colder weather.

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Zara stirrup leggings, $29.90

While Hailey is known for pairing her hoodies with bare legs, a legging with an updated stirrup hem is a more modest solution for the look.

Zara Fuseau striped stirrup leggings. Zara

Steve Madden General lace-up thigh-high boot, $149.95

A pair of thigh-highs are a must for the full hoodie statement look, and Steve Madden’s General boot, with its lace-up front, feels casual enough for the uninitiated.

Steve Madden lace-up over-the-knee General boot. Steve Madden

Elder Statesman All Star cashmere pompom beanie, $420

The perfect statement topper is a pom-pom, in graphic red, black and white (plus, it’s gift-friendly cashmere).