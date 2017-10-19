Hailey Baldwin Flashes Her Toned Abs in a Crop Top and 5-Inch Blade Heels

It seems shorts that aren’t quite so short are all the rage this season. On Tuesday, Hailey Baldwin stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a head-turning pair of Bermuda shorts that will immediately have you reconsidering adding the bottoms to your wardrobe.

Despite the West Coast heat, Baldwin still put on a matching leather jacket to complete her look, but to make sure she didn’t completely melt, the supermodel wore a cropped tube top. The star kept the color black going throughout her outfit and opted for sexy Casadei blade pumps, which you can purchase for $690 online.

Always Killing it 🖤 @haileybaldwin #HaileyBaldwin #StreetStyle #ootd A post shared by Best Event And Street Style 🔝 (@cceelebrityworld) on Oct 18, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid took on this shorts look before Baldwin, but we’re here for how three of them made it their own. It seems super-comfortable, so we bet more of our favorite stars will soon be jumping on board the trend, too.

