Hailey Baldwin Flashes Her Toned Abs in a Crop Top and 5-Inch Blade Heels

Hailey Baldwin's Sexy Style: Leather Crop
Hailey Baldwin at Adidas event during London Fashion Week.
It seems shorts that aren’t quite so short are all the rage this season. On Tuesday, Hailey Baldwin stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a head-turning pair of Bermuda shorts that will immediately have you reconsidering adding the bottoms to your wardrobe.

Despite the West Coast heat, Baldwin still put on a matching leather jacket to complete her look, but to make sure she didn’t completely melt, the supermodel wore a cropped tube top. The star kept the color black going throughout her outfit and opted for sexy Casadei blade pumps, which you can purchase for $690 online.

Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid took on this shorts look before Baldwin, but we’re here for how three of them made it their own. It seems super-comfortable, so we bet more of our favorite stars will soon be jumping on board the trend, too.

