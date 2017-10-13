Hailey Baldwin’s Pantless Baby Blue Look & Tan Legs Will Make Your Day

Hailey Baldwin at the "Drop The Mic and The Jokers Wild" premiere.

Going pantless is Hailey Baldwin‘s forte and the model delivered yet another show-stopping look that we guarantee will make your day.

She made an appearance at the “Drop the Mic” and “The Joker’s Wild” premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, rocking the most adorable pastel look.

The model opted out of pants and stepped out in just a head-turning baby blue blazer, featuring shiny silver embellishments, with her hair in a ponytail held together by a matching scrunchie.

Baldwin then continued her outfit with chic black and white pumps, courtesy of Casadei. A similar version of her shoe, which has an added bow in the back, is currently 50 percent off priced at $385 online. Her 5-inch heels were the perfect way to finish her look and it’s undoubtedly a closet staple worth having in your wardrobe.

Check out the heels in detail below and see Baldwin’s full look.

Hailey Baldwin at the “Drop The Mic and The Jokers Wild” premiere.

