You Don’t Want to Miss Gwyneth Paltrow’s Nude-Illusion Sequined Dress at Golden Heart Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow is always a knockout on the red carpet, especially when it comes to her shoes. Last night, the actress attended the 11th annual “Golden Heart Awards” in New York City, rocking the popular metallic shoe trend.

Trust us, you don’t want to miss this look.

Gwyneth Paltrow at 11th Golden Heart Awards. Rex Shutterstock

She arrived at the event in a stunning nude and sequined Michael Kors Collection dress, which she paired perfectly with 4-inch Tamara Mellon metallic heels. Considering all the shine of the shoe, Paltrow opted for a single strap option and kept her footwear simple. From the high-low train on the front of her dress to her non-embellished sandals, Paltrow balanced her outfit out in the best way.

There’s no doubt she knows what she’s doing. Then again, we’d expect nothing less from someone who just dropped a baby shoes collaboration with Christian Louboutin.

Ahead, check out her standout red carpet shoes.

Buy: Tamara Mellon Reveal 105 Specchio Heel Sandal $375 buy it

Want more?

Check Out Christian Louboutin’s Very First Baby Shoes for Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Stylist Gave Rocket Dog’s ’90s Platform Flip-Flops a Sleek After-Party Makeover

You Won’t Find These Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Pumps in Her 2016 Goop Gift Guide

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Chastain Toast Michael Kors’ New London Store