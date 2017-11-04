Gigi Hadid Hits New York Party in Mink Trimmed Pumps, But Forgets Her Pants

Gigi Hadid attends an "All I See Is You" screening in NYC.

Stepping out for the launch of her new limited-edition Maybelline collection on Friday, Gigi Hadid rocked the no pants trend in a gray plaid shoulder-baring double-breasted blazer worn as a dress.

Completing her sultry look, the supermodel sported silver crystal-embellished Rene Caovilla pumps featuring a pink mink trim.

. ستايلات جيجي امس ، اي الاحلا الاول ولا الثاني ؟ . #gigihadid A post shared by فاطِمه ✨ (@tima.lovers) on Nov 4, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

The Maybelline collection was showcased in a large loft in New York’s West Village, where the cover girl sat down for a conversation about the collab with makeup artist Erin Parsons.

During their talk, Gigi revealed she named the red lipstick she created “Khair,” which is sister Bella Hadid’s middle name and translates to “benevolent” in Arabic. “I named it after her because her favorite color is red. It’s a great basic cherry that looks great on everyone,” she shared.

