Gigi Hadid Rocked 5-Inch Louboutin Heels in the Most Difficult Color to Pull Off

Gigi Hadid attends an "All I See Is You" screening in NYC.

There’s absolutely nothing supermodel Gigi Hadid can’t pull off. From her go-to millennial pink looks to the $30 H&M pants she wore during fashion week this year, the star looks amazing in everything. On Monday, in support of Blake Lively‘s new movie “All I See Is You,” Hadid delivered an unforgettable evening ensemble that made her look like a golden goddess. Brace yourself for a whole lot of glam.

She stepped into the NYC premiere donning a bright yellow Prabal Gurung dress featuring fringe embellishments, a high slit along with a cutout on the side. To give her outfit an extra pop, Hadid paired her dress with matching 5-inch Christian Louboutin pumps that tied her attire together. The model carried a shawl and clutch that matched her shoes perfectly.

Gigi Hadid attends an “All I See Is You” screening in NYC. Splash News

If you’re looking to invest in some standout heels, a patent version of her shoes is available online. Scroll down for a closer look and check out where to buy them below.

Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate $770 buy it

