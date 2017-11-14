Gigi Hadid Nearly Tripped on Her Dress in Christian Louboutins Last Night

Bella (L) and Gigi Hadid both wore Christian Louboutin pumps last night.

While en route to Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn last night, Gigi Hadid almost took a spill.

Stepping out with supermodel sister Bella, who was an honoree at the event, Gigi was sporting shiny pointed Christian Louboutin pumps when she appeared to trip over her floor-length gown, courtesy of Zuhair Murad’s fall ’16 collection.

Bella (L) and Gigi Hadid head to the <em>Glamour</em> Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 13. Splash

Holding her sister’s hand during the incident, Bella rocked a chic white and silver ensemble from Cristina Ottaviano spring ’18 paired with Twistissima strass stilettos, also from Louboutin.

Gigi Hadid (R) stumbles in Christian Louboutin pumps outside of her home in New York. Splash

The Nike spokesmodel’s toes poked through the semisheer crystal-embellished style, which features crisscross straps and a classic d’Orsay silhouette.

Gigi Hadid (R) nearly falls as she exits her apartment building with sister Bella. Splash

Shop Bella’s shoe style below.

