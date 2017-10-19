You’ve Never Seen Anything Like Gabrielle Union’s Leopard Print Crystal Heels

Going beyond the standard black boot can sometimes be difficult during the fall. That is, unless you’re Gabrielle Union. The actress kicked off the week off Monday with the most incredible pair of sandals that took fall shoes to the next level and flattered her feet in the best way.

She was seen out and about in the Big Apple wearing black Giuseppe Zanotti crystal heels. As if that’s not exciting enough, the shoes also had an eye-catching leopard print calf hair heel. The 4-inch heels, made in Italy, retail at $995, which might be worth shelling out for, considering how unique it is.

The ever so beautiful @gabunion was seen wearing @nyandcompany while out in #NYC . #GabrielleUnion #BeingMaryJane #BET #Fashion #NewYorkCity A post shared by Opinionated me (@opinionatedmecom) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

To make the focus entirely on the heeled sandals, Union wore a laid-back look that included military green pants, a navy sweatshirt and a trendy translucent yellow bag — proving her accessories were on-point. Fingers crossed we come across more of her bold finds.

Want more?

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Take Their Love to Paris Fashion Week in Coordinated Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Sheer With Python Pumps at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Gabrielle Union Reveals the Mogul-Making Tips She Learned From Dwyane Wade

What It’s Really Like for Celebrity Stylists During Awards Season