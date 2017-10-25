Elle Fanning’s Marilyn Monroe Tribute Outfit By Versace Costs $18,000

Elle Fanning is no stranger to designer items, but her appearance on Monday’s InStyle Awards took things to a whole other level. She waltzed onto the red carpet wearing a bright multi-colored pop art-inspired dress that went just above her ankle. Beyond the unique print and striking cross-back top, the price tag on her look was what really made it stand out.

Her Versace ensemble cost more than $18,000, with the dress alone revealed to be $18,475 on modaoperandi.com. But what pushed the unforgettable style moment over the top were Fanning’s matching mules in the same pattern.

Elle Fanning at the <em>InStyle</em> Awards. Rex Shutterstock

The shoe had two thick front straps that added extra layers to her red carpet outfit. For now, both luxury pieces are no longer available, so perhaps you have time to set some money aside if you’re feeling the artsy look, or at least look for an affordable alternative in the mean time.

