Bella Hadid Shows Abs & Rocks Studded Heels While Partying With Drake On Her 21st Birthday

It’s Bella Hadid‘s birthday week and while the fashion superstar has plenty of people to celebrate it with, she carved out some major quality time with none other than Drake.

On Monday night (Oct. 9), the duo were spotted living it up for her 21st birthday at New York City’s Socialista lounge, which immediately fueled dating rumors amongst their fans.

October 9: #BellaHadid out in New York City. A post shared by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

“He planned it and paid for everything,” a source revealed to US Weekly. Though it was a special occasion, Hadid kept it casual in a multi-colored crop top that showed off her abs and ripped jeans. She added an elegant touch with her footwear as the star wore 4-inch studded Alexander Wang slingback black heels.

What a night. At this point, neither one of them have confirmed their relationship status and until they do, it’s best we take the celebration for what it is: just two friends hanging out.

Want more?

Twitter is Roasting Bella Hadid for This Cringe-Worthy Sneaker Shopping Interview

Bella Hadid’s Top Is Cut Dangerously Low in Sizzling Twist to Menswear

Prabal Gurung Makes a Statement About Diversity With His Spring ’18 Line

Bella Hadid Went Completely Pantless in 4-Inch Heels & Dramatic Sleeves