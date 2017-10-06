Demi Lovato Hits the Streets in White-Hot Minidress & 5-Inch Gold Blade Heels

Demi Lovato Grammys Red Carpet 2017
Demi Lovato at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12.
When it comes to shoes, it appears Demi Lovato is a creature of habit. The star has been doing press all over the world, and she can’t seem to stop wearing these eye-catching sandals.

Last week in London, the singer wore a pair of Casadei gold metallic heels with a semi-see-through plaid Balmain dress, and now she’s back in New York rocking them again. However, after appearing on the “Today” show, this time Lovato opted for a ruche Ronny Kobo white dress featuring braided detailing along the side, but her shoes shined brighter than ever. The 5-inch blade heels clearly go with everything, so we can totally see why the former Disney star keeps wearing them. With a schedule as busy as hers, she doesn’t have time to pick out new shoes for every appearance.

If you’re on the go and are looking for a luxury closet staple, shop a similar version of Lovato’s shoes below. Lucky for you, they’re also on sale.

