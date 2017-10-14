Demi Lovato’s Skintight Dress Had a Dangerously High Slit at Her Documentary Premiere

Demi Lovato took a break from her plunging necklines on Wednesday night during the premiere of her documentary “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated” in Los Angeles. This time around, her approach to breaking sexy silhouette boundaries was from the bottom up.

The powerhouse singer donned a skin-tight peplum waist gown that featured an eye-catching high slit and is currently on sale for the affordable price of $305 online. She then paired it perfectly with $995 Cesare Paciotti designer sandals of the same exact shade as her gown. They may have been the same color, but her 5-inch heels stood out with their silver embellished backs. Overall, her look was total proof that, according to Lovato, gray is the new black this season.

Demi Lovato at the “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated” film premiere. Rex Shutterstock

On the red carpet, she also revealed in an interview how open she is to dating women. “That’s how I’ve always felt,” she mentioned to “Extra.” Lovato was spotted holding hands and wearing matching sneakers with rumored girlfriend Lauren Abedini last month.

