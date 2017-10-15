Blake Lively In Louboutin Heels Had a Dance Battle With Jimmy Fallon

By / 6 mins ago
blake lively jimmy fallon
Blake Lively on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Blake Lively sported two pairs of Christian Louboutins on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday.

While promoting her latest film “All I See Is You,” the mom-of-two sat down with the host in a purple dress from Roland Mouret’s spring ’18 collection paired with sparkly pointed So Kate Dragonfly pumps. The pink and blue glittery stilettos shimmered against the actresses’ lavender gown throughout the segment, red sole and all.

blake lively, jimmy fallon, christian louboutin Blake Lively wears Christian Louboutin during a chat with Jimmy Fallon. Courtesy of NBC

But before Blake even sat down, another Loub caught our eye. As she walked out to greet the audience and Jimmy, it’s almost immediately clear that she’s holding a pair of slingbacks.

“I came to dance,” she stated as she greetd the comedian, putting the embossed velvet and glitter ankle strap pumps on his desk. “Well, I came to win” she quickly corrected herself, before she added, “these are for you actually,” referring to the heels.

Click through Blake’s slideshow to catch a glimpse of her dance battle with Jimmy and well, the shoes, of course.

Shop Blake’s Louboutins below.

christian louboutin So Kate Dragonfly 120 glittered leather pumps

Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate $695
buy it

christian louboutin Aketi ankle strap pump

Buy: Christian Louboutin Aketi $1,195
buy it

 

Watch the full interview at NBC.com.