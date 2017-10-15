Blake Lively In Louboutin Heels Had a Dance Battle With Jimmy Fallon

Blake Lively sported two pairs of Christian Louboutins on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday.

While promoting her latest film “All I See Is You,” the mom-of-two sat down with the host in a purple dress from Roland Mouret’s spring ’18 collection paired with sparkly pointed So Kate Dragonfly pumps. The pink and blue glittery stilettos shimmered against the actresses’ lavender gown throughout the segment, red sole and all.

Blake Lively wears Christian Louboutin during a chat with Jimmy Fallon. Courtesy of NBC

But before Blake even sat down, another Loub caught our eye. As she walked out to greet the audience and Jimmy, it’s almost immediately clear that she’s holding a pair of slingbacks.

“I came to dance,” she stated as she greetd the comedian, putting the embossed velvet and glitter ankle strap pumps on his desk. “Well, I came to win” she quickly corrected herself, before she added, “these are for you actually,” referring to the heels.

Click through Blake’s slideshow to catch a glimpse of her dance battle with Jimmy and well, the shoes, of course.

More things that happen tonight. And can't be deleted from the internet, like ever. @fallontonight 📷:Andrew Lipovsky/NBC A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 13, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

