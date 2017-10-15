Tracee Ellis Ross and Sophia Bush Give Brogues a Whirl at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

When you think of Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic style, brogues for men and sandals for women usually come to mind. But this year Tracee Ellis Ross and Sophia Bush switched things up a bit.

The award-winning “Black-ish” star stepped out for the fun occasion sporting a pretty green polka-dot blouse paired with Celine high-waisted yellow pants and Stuart Weitzman Marlon flats.

Ross, 44, accessorized with a straw hat featuring a large brim and a Louis Vuitton logo clutch bag.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing black and white brogues. Rex Shutterstock

The classic menswear-inspired shoes were the real statement piece, though, with contrasting black cap toes and coordinating heels.

The “Black-ish” actress wearing Stuart Weitzman white brogues with black laces, a black toe cap and heel. Rex Shutterstock

The actress took to Instagram to document her ensemble — giving her Celine pants a shoutout — while posing under a stunning archway of orange flowers.

MY FAV CELINE PANTS ~ yet again and #AgnesB button-down from high school. oh and a hat! #TheGirlWhoLovesToShop #MyCloset photo by @adrianejamison A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Meanwhile, actress and activist Sophia Bush donned classic white brogues, which matched her black and white striped dress featuring white floral embellishments.

Sophia Bush wearing white lace-up brogues. Rex Shutterstock

The cool leather lace-up flats added a masculine touch to a feminine dress.

The former “One Tree Hill” star wearing white leather lace-up brogues. Rex Shutterstock

