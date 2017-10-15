Tracee Ellis Ross and Sophia Bush Give Brogues a Whirl at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

When you think of Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic style, brogues for men and sandals for women usually come to mind. But this year Tracee Ellis Ross and Sophia Bush switched things up a bit.
The award-winning “Black-ish” star stepped out for the fun occasion sporting a pretty green polka-dot blouse paired with Celine high-waisted yellow pants and Stuart Weitzman Marlon flats.
Ross, 44, accessorized with a straw hat featuring a large brim and a Louis Vuitton logo clutch bag.
The classic menswear-inspired shoes were the real statement piece, though, with contrasting black cap toes and coordinating heels.
The actress took to Instagram to document her ensemble — giving her Celine pants a shoutout — while posing under a stunning archway of orange flowers.
Meanwhile, actress and activist Sophia Bush donned classic white brogues, which matched her black and white striped dress featuring white floral embellishments.
The cool leather lace-up flats added a masculine touch to a feminine dress.
Shop Tracee Ellis Ross's Stuart Weitzman shoes.
