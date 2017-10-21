Beyoncé Rocks Out in Head-to-Toe Off-White

Beyoncé sporting an Off-White hoodie. Beyoncé

Beyoncé repped Virgil Abloh’s designs last night.

For an Instagram photoshoot in a what looks like a parking garage on Friday, the superstar — who gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June — showed off her post-baby body in a royal blue cropped hoodie and a black and white sporty pencil skirt featuring orange accents via Off-White.

The “Formation” singer’s look was complete with standout orange tweed sunglasses from Chanel, a bright orange bag wrapped around her waist courtesy of Okhtein and unavailable pink-soled sandals, also from Off-White.

The black leather stiletto sandals emboldened the mom of three’s ensemble, with an eye-catching hot pink bottom and an embellished ankle-strap featuring what appears to be a monogrammed dog tag.

Bey often rocks the hugely popular Milan-based high-end urban wear fashion label.

