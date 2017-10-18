Beyoncé’s Sensual Green Dress Was All About Her Leg at Tidal’s Hurricane Benefit Concert

Last night, Beyoncé made an appearance at Tidal x Brooklyn, a benefit concert for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. And Queen Bey’s legs held court in the best way.

While Jay-Z headlined the show at the Barclays Center, along with Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Lopez, the superstar supported her man in a sensual green gown featuring a thigh-high slit that flattered her legs. She paired it with Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies strass pumps.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

The 5-inch stilettos from the legendary designer’s fall ’14 collection features gold-tone suede and pink and gold iridescent strass crystal embellishments.

The mom of three — who delivered twins Rumi and Sir in June — accessorized with a purple furry wrap and a limited edition Judith Leiber x Alexander Wang clutch made of over 10,263 Swarovski crystals, designed to resemble a roll of hundred-dollar bills.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

During Jay-Z’s set, the rapper performed the couple’s hit duet ’03 “Bonnie & Clyde,” which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. Unfortunately, Bey didn’t make a cameo this time.

“Psych, y’all think Bey is coming out or something but we ain’t doing that tonight,” Jay told the crowd.

Shop the style below.

