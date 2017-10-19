Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Abs, Embraces Body Confidence in This Sheer Crop Top With Trendy Platforms

Bella Thorne is back at it with another daring look. The star hit up a dance class on Wednesday in a head-turning shirt that proved how confident she is with her body. She wore a very light, seemingly see-through, white crop top that showed off her abs and the semi-sheer fabric allowed her to highlight a nipple piercing accessory that poked through.

To stay on-trend, the actress came through with white Puma platform sneakers with shiny gold cap toes. Though her outfit was eye-catching already, her glistening kicks gave it an extra something that took the look to a slick streetwear level.

Don't drink soda!! Even tho I do;) A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

As far as the rest of her clothes went, Thorne also had on low-rise ripped jeans that she cuffed and held up with a white skinny string belt.

It’s the ultimate attire for a dance session that even when she met up with her rumored boyfriend Mod Sun afterward, she couldn’t stop moving.

Need proof? Check out her cute Instagram below.

Buy: Puma Basket Platform Sneakers $69.99 buy it

