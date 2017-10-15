How to Get Bella Hadid’s Nerd-Chic Statement Fall Look

Bella Hadid steps out in New York on Oct. 11.

Bella Hadid is constantly changing up her look.

One day she’s Sporty Spice in retro Nike Air Max 97s and the next day she’s channeling Posh in Stuart Weitzman. And earlier this week, on the heels of turning 21, the supermodel stepped out looking nerd-chic in New York City.

Bella Hadid wearing a sweater dress paired with yellow-tinted shades and kitten heel Versace boots. Splash

Pairing Versace zip-up ankle booties with a thigh-skimming neutral tone sweater dress from Alyx that cut just above the leg’s upper thigh. The look was complete with yellow-tinted black rim shades from Elizabeth and James.

With a buttoned up collar and chic oval shades, the cover girl appeared like a school girl from the future.

Bella Hadid wearing a sweater dress from Alyx Spring ’18 with Versace boots. Splash

Meanwhile, Bella’s Versace boots were statement-making on their own, with a slim kitten heel and patent pointed toe. The large zipper complemented the metallic ornaments on her minidress.

