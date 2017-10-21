Bella Hadid in Stuart Weitzman, Sofia Richie in Pink and More at Bulgari’s Flagship Store Opening

Last night, for the opening of Bulgari’s flagship store in New York, celebs flocked to celebrate the iconic jewelry brand.

Bella Hadid, for one — who is the face of Bulgari’s fragrance — hit the event in a white gown from Roberto Cavalli with a dangerously high slit and a Bulgari choker paired with Stuart Weitzman platform sandals in iridescent gray.

Bella Hadid wearing a dress by Roberto Cavalli paired with Bulgari jewelry and Stuart Weitzman sandals. Rex Shutterstock

The sky-high slinky sandals teamed effortlessly with Hadid’s dress, which featured a cutout back and a single embellished silvery sleeve.

Bella Hadid wearing Stuart Weitzman Sohot pumps at the Bulgari flagship store opening in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie sported a sensual serpent choker from Bulgargi, as well as a cuff, with a rose colored satin strapless gown teamed with matching pink velvet Aquazzura sandals for the occasion.

Sofia Richie wearing a rose colored satin gown paired with Aquazzura pink velvet sandals and Bulgari jewelry. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Ciara stepped out in a black latex midi-dress from A.F. Vandevorst paired with platform Louboutin pumps.

Ciara wearing patent platform Christian Louboutin pumps at the Bulgari flagship store opening in NYC. Rex Shutterstock

Shop their shoe styles below.

Want more?

How to Get Bella Hadid’s Nerd-Chic Statement Fall Look

Bella Hadid Shows Abs & Rocks Studded Heels While Partying With Drake on Her 21st Birthday

Twitter is Roasting Bella Hadid for This Cringe-Worthy Sneaker Shopping Interview