Bella Hadid in Stuart Weitzman, Sofia Richie in Pink and More at Bulgari’s Flagship Store Opening

Last night, for the opening of Bulgari’s flagship store in New York, celebs flocked to celebrate the iconic jewelry brand.
Bella Hadid, for one — who is the face of Bulgari’s fragrance — hit the event in a white gown from Roberto Cavalli with a dangerously high slit and a Bulgari choker paired with Stuart Weitzman platform sandals in iridescent gray.
The sky-high slinky sandals teamed effortlessly with Hadid’s dress, which featured a cutout back and a single embellished silvery sleeve.
Meanwhile, Sofia Richie sported a sensual serpent choker from Bulgargi, as well as a cuff, with a rose colored satin strapless gown teamed with matching pink velvet Aquazzura sandals for the occasion.
Elsewhere, Ciara stepped out in a black latex midi-dress from A.F. Vandevorst paired with platform Louboutin pumps.
Shop their shoe styles below.
