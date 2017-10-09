Happy 21st Birthday, Bella Hadid: Shop Her Shoe Style

Bella Hadid poses in New York City, where she filmed a shoe shopping video for Complex.

Today, Bella Hadid celebrates turning 21, and in the past several years, the supermodel has accomplished a lot.

Hadid is one of the most famous faces in the modeling industry — she walks in scores of runway shows, including Victoria’s Secret’s, stars in numerous ad campaigns for top labels such as Calvin Klein, Balmain and Moschino, and works as a brand ambassador for sportswear giant Nike.

Bella Hadid on the runway at Brandon Maxwell spring ’18 during New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Hadid’s outfits garner attention even when she isn’t working, and her reputation as a street-style star is well-established.

She loves her Nike sneakers, and while she often selects limited-edition kicks from the company — her Nike x Off-White sneakers are a favorite — she also incorporates styles into her wardrobe that are more accessible to the masses, such as the Nike Cortez, the sneaker for which she starred in a campaign.

The model recently highlighted her passion for sneakers in a video with Complex, and she often steps out in sleek running shoes for jogs in the city or trips to the gym. Hadid is loyal to Nike, but she sometimes mixes in kicks from other brands, including the Nike-owned Converse.

Hadid’s love for sneakers does not prevent her from sporting less comfort-focused footwear. The model became a major proponent of the white boot trend this summer, wearing Stuart Weitzman’s Clingy boot style, a favorite of numerous celebrities, including her older sister, Gigi.

She also loves Off-White’s “For Walking” shoes for fall, stepping out in both the brand’s pumps and boots with the cheeky message.

Click through the gallery to see how Hadid’s style is inspired by the movie “Clueless.”

Want more?

Twitter is Roasting Bella Hadid for This Cringe-Worthy Sneaker Shopping Interview

Bella Hadid’s Top Is Cut Dangerously Low in Sizzling Twist to Menswear

Bella Hadid’s Embroidered Boots Have a Spiritual Message