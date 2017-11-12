Jessica Alba in Giuseppe Zanotti, Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford & More From the Baby2Baby Gala

Stars stepped out in Los Angeles last night for the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala, where Gwyneth Paltrow was presented the Giving Tree award by designer Tom Ford for her commitment to children’s causes.

Paltrow wore a sleek plunging suit courtesy of Ford for the special occasion. The Goop founder added a hint of sparkle by slipping into pointed pumps featuring a glittery silver capped toe.

In her speech, Paltrow thanked Baby2Baby founders Kelly Sawyer and Norah Weinstein for their “unbelievable” work. “There are children in our city a few miles away who are going to bed hungry and without diapers, and your dedication to taking care of these children as if they are your own is extraordinary,” Paltrow said. “I pledge my support from here on out. We are living in very strange times, and I think we need to rely on each other and our empathy to go into our communities, and help and lift each other up.”

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a Tom Ford suit with silver sparkly pointed cap toe pumps at the Baby2Baby Gala. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio sported a floral print strapless gown from Ermanno Scervino’s spring ’18 collection teamed with silver strappy sandals for the event.

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing silver sandals and a strapless floral gown at the Baby2Baby Gala. Rex Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana, who was joined by husband Marco Perego, wore a sophisticated black coat dress with embellished black sandals.

Zoe Saldana with husband Marco Perego hit the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif. Rex Shutterstock

Jessica Alba, who is pregnant with her third child, showed off her baby bump in a black dress with a lace overlay by Brock Collection. The 36-year-old mom of two completed the look with sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti velvet crystal-embellished platform sandals.

Jessica Alba wearing Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals. Rex Shutterstock

“Gwyneth and I really have bonded over being entrepreneurs. And I’ve gotten to know her as a funny, sweet and warm business leader,” Alba told Footwear News of the night’s honoree.

“It’s wonderful that she’s allowing us to honor her tonight and her work over these years. It’s an honor and she really is a wonderful person inside and out.”

