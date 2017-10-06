Amal Clooney Shimmers In Gold With Celebs Honoring Gianni Versace’s Most Memorable Designs

Amal Clooney, Kate Bosworth, Isla Fisher and more stepped out in on Thursday to celebrate the William Vintage x Gianni Versace archive collection with Farfetch. Guests shared memories of the late designer at the poolside event in Beverly Hills, Calif., while taking in a selection of looks from some of Versace’s most memorable collections, dating back to 1977.

For the occasion — which showcased 500 pieces spanning more than 20 years — Amal Clooney donned a shimmery gold metallic vintage Versace tunic dress paired with gold leather studded cage sandals from Jimmy Choo.

From Versace’s early designs in 1977 up to his final fall 1997 line — the archive collection is believed to be the largest ever to become available.

Looks from the William Vintage x Gianni Versace for Farfetch archive collection. Rex Shutterstock

