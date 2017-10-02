Alessandra Ambrosio Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction With High-Slit Dress & ‘Perfect’ Pumps

On Sunday, Alessandra Ambrosio made it out to the star-studded Vogue party during Paris Fashion Week. The Victoria’s Secret Angel naturally looked flawless, except for a minor mishap on her way to the event. On top of the rain, the model exposed that she had on no underwear in front of the paparazzi photographing her outside of the venue.

While the pinstripe Ronald Van Der Kemp trench coat dress she was wearing was undoubtedly chic, its high-slit didn’t hold up so well to the fall winds. Part of her look flipped up a little too much, but Ambrosio recovered from it like a pro and still waltzed into the party confidently.

French nights …. @vogueparis 📸 @timuremek A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

For the rest of her look, she luckily wore what is known as Casadei’s “perfect pumps,” which meant her feet were at least comfortable. When it comes to those party-filled nights in Paris, wearing shoes you can move in is key. Get inspired by Ambrosio and make sure you do the same for your next formal gathering.

Casadei’s Perfect pumps. Courtesy of Casadei

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity wardrobe malfunctions.

