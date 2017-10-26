Zara Is Selling Chic $60 Over-the-Knee Boots Every ‘It’ Girl Will Soon Be Wearing

By /
Styles by Zara
Courtesy of Zara

It’s no secret that when looking for trendy and affordable shoes, Zara is the place to go. Today, we came across the most incredible $60 over-the-knee boots that you need in your closet and, no, they’re not red.

The shoes feature a color-block design with the majority of it being blue, but once you reach the toe and heel, the brand decided to give it a touch of black. It’s classy, elegant and perfect for all those upcoming holiday gatherings. From a long-sleeve dress to a matching miniskirt, they’ll go with so much of your closet, and at this price, you can’t go wrong.

Scroll down below, and we guarantee you’ll immediately want to add them to your cart.

Buy: Zara Over-the-Knee Boots $59.90
buy it

If you’re looking for a shorter option, check out this open-toed pair that stands out from any other standard black boot you’ve seen, and lucky for you, the price is right at under $100.

