7 More Affordable Glitter Boot Options Than YSL’s Celeb-Favorite $10K Stompers

Rihanna was first to debut them in early March mere days after they had hit the runway in February. Cardi B casually pulled them out for a glittery MTV Video Music Awards pre-show performance in August. Beyoncé nearly broke the internet just last week when she paired them with cheek-baring denim shorts and shared the look to Instagram. The “them” in question are, of course, YSL’s Niki crystal-embellished boots which have shined (very literally) in the fashion spotlight this year with its disco-like appearance.

Despite the $10,000 price tag, the boots are sold out virtually everywhere. Even if they were in stock, most of the modern world works on a budget considerably smaller than three of the biggest musicians in the game right now — as well as the other celebrities who have joined the YSL glitter boot brigade. However, the style’s popularity spawned several duplicate options that offer a bit more affordable price tag.

Indigo rd. Fayen Tall Boots

The metallic fabric offers a look-alike take on this glitter boot by Indigo rd. but the style likely won’t last long at Macy’s while it’s on sale for just $34.

Jessica Simpson Layzer Mid-Calf Boots

For those who are more into the glittery details than the thigh-high silhouette, Jessica Simpson provides an affordable mid-calf boot that still offers a slouch design similar to the YSL style.

Dune Sloanne High Heel Over the Knee Boots

If it’s the thigh-high aesthetic that’s most exciting, this over the knee version from Dune with its stiletto heel is an elegant option.

Jeffrey Campbell Cry4U Point Toe Scrunchy Boots

Jeffrey Campbell’s iteration of a sparkling boot features a black base with dazzling sequins and a stiletto heel.

Steve Madden Crushing Embellished Knee-High Boots

Steve Madden also utilized sequins to create an embellished style. Its boot features a slightly more substantial heel than the stiletto options.

Stuart Weitzman Smashing Leather Knee-High Boots

Moving into the premium market, Stuart Weitzman’s smashing leather knee-high boots are one of the closest in looks to YSL’s. However, the $542 price tag makes them significantly more attainable.

Brother Vellies Elevator OTK Boot

Brother Vellies brings a luxury option to the mix with its Elevator OTK Boot in disco dust glitter. Still, even at $1,350 the price is more than 80% lower than YSL’s Swarovski embellished style.

