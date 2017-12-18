7 More Affordable Glitter Boot Options Than YSL’s Celeb-Favorite $10K Stompers

Rihanna was first to debut them in early March mere days after they had hit the runway in February. Cardi B casually pulled them out for a glittery MTV Video Music Awards pre-show performance in August. Beyoncé nearly broke the internet just last week when she paired them with cheek-baring denim shorts and shared the look to Instagram. The “them” in question are, of course, YSL’s Niki crystal-embellished boots which have shined (very literally) in the fashion spotlight this year with its disco-like appearance.

Despite the $10,000 price tag, the boots are sold out virtually everywhere. Even if they were in stock, most of the modern world works on a budget considerably smaller than three of the biggest musicians in the game right now — as well as the other celebrities who have joined the YSL glitter boot brigade. However, the style’s popularity spawned several duplicate options that offer a bit more affordable price tag.

Indigo rd. Fayen Tall Boots

The metallic fabric offers a look-alike take on this glitter boot by Indigo rd. but the style likely won’t last long at Macy’s while it’s on sale for just $34.

Buy: Indigo rd. Fayen Tall Boots $34.43
Jessica Simpson Layzer Mid-Calf Boots

For those who are more into the glittery details than the thigh-high silhouette, Jessica Simpson provides an affordable mid-calf boot that still offers a slouch design similar to the YSL style.

Buy: Jessica Simpson Layzer Mid-Calf Boots $169
Dune Sloanne High Heel Over the Knee Boots

If it’s the thigh-high aesthetic that’s most exciting, this over the knee version from Dune with its stiletto heel is an elegant option.

Buy: Dune Sloanne High Heel Over the Knee Boots $234.50
Jeffrey Campbell Cry4U Point Toe Scrunchy Boots

Jeffrey Campbell’s iteration of a sparkling boot features a black base with dazzling sequins and a stiletto heel.

Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Scrunch Boots $260
Steve Madden Crushing Embellished Knee-High Boots

Steve Madden also utilized sequins to create an embellished style. Its boot features a slightly more substantial heel than the stiletto options.

Buy: Steve Madden Crushing Embellished Boots $299
Stuart Weitzman Smashing Leather Knee-High Boots

Moving into the premium market, Stuart Weitzman’s smashing leather knee-high boots are one of the closest in looks to YSL’s. However, the $542 price tag makes them significantly more attainable.

Buy: Stuart Weitzman Smashing Leather Knee-High Boots $542.50
Brother Vellies Elevator OTK Boot

Brother Vellies brings a luxury option to the mix with its Elevator OTK Boot in disco dust glitter. Still, even at $1,350 the price is more than 80% lower than YSL’s Swarovski embellished style.

Buy: Brother Vellies Elevator OTK Boot $1350
