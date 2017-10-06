12 Black Boots That Are Perfect for Your Edgy Inner Witch on Halloween

By / 55 mins ago
Christian Louboutin Boots
Christian Louboutin sock booties.
Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com

As we continue to transition from summer to fall, it’s time to pull out those black booties. And while they are the perfect closet staple to match any outfit, black boots are also the quintessential accessories for really any Halloween costume — but more specifically, your basic witch.

Black booties aren’t as simple as they seem, and with the boot being one the fall season’s hottest trends, there are countless options to choose from. Go-tos include the ever-popular sock bootie and over-the-knee boot. Christian Louboutin updated the sock style with delicate studded detailing and leather trimming, while Balenciaga offered a dramatic sculpting of the heel and pointed toe. Both options will give your witch costume that high-fashion edge.

Related
Diane Kruger Went Pantless & Flattered Her Legs With Metallic Details

More affordable options include a platform boot by Jessica Simpson and a studded buckle bootie by Rebecca Minkoff. Both will stay in your closet well past the holiday.

The classic chelsea boot has also been updated this season. Whether they incorporate calf-hair or metal hardware detailing, these styles are ideal to pair with your witch hat and painted-green face.

With the spooky celebration just a few weeks away, it’s never too early to prepare. So to get you in the Halloween spirit, here are 12 perfect black boots that will make you reach for the nearest broomstick.

1. Kendall + Kylie Over-the-Knee Boots

Kendall and Kylie Shoes

Buy: Kendall + Kylie Anabel $225
buy it

2. Ash Chelsea Booties

Ash Boots

Buy: Ash Bliss Calf Hair $235
buy it

3. Sam Edelman Lace-Up Leather Ankle Booties

Sam Edelman boots

Buy: Sam Edelman Sondra $225
buy it

4. Christian Louboutin Studded Sock Boots

Christian Louboutin Boots

Buy: Christian Louboutin Dovi Dova $1095
buy it

5. Jessica Simpson Platform Booties

Jessica Simpson Boots

Buy: Jessica Simpson Sebille $138.95
buy it

6. Rebecca Minkoff Buckle Booties

Rebecca Minkoff Boots

Buy: Rebecca Minkoff Logan $174.95
buy it

7. Gucci Leather Ankle Boots

Gucci boots

Buy: Gucci Sylvie $1250
buy it

8. Tony Bianco Pointed-Toe Booties

Tony Bianco Boots

Buy: Tony Bianco Bello $166.95
buy it

9. Steve Madden Stretch Booties

Steve Madden Boots

Buy: Steve Madden Century $129.95
buy it

10. Balenciaga Sock Booties


Buy: Balenciaga Stretch-Jersey $995
buy it

11. Kristin Cavallari Chelsea Boots

Kristin Cavallari Boots

Buy: Kristin Cavallari Starlight $174.95
buy it

12. Dolce Vita Patent Leather Zip Booties

Dolce Vita Boots

Buy: Dolce Vita Varra $170
buy it

Want more?

5 Statement Shoes to Amp Up Your Fall Wardrobe

These Are the Perfect Fall Transition Boots for Men

Kaia Gerber Steps Up Her Fall Shoe Game in $1,000 Black Combat Boots