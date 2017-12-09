Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s a Fan of These New Ugg Heeled Boots Everyone Is Talking About

Ugg’s iconic boot got a facelift this season. For fall ’17, the label debuted its Kasen collection, which goes beyond the Ugg classic short and tall boots we’ve all come to know and love. Looking at you Oprah.

The new style takes a cue from the brand’s signature silhouettes, including the same sheepskin and suede detailing, and for a more fresh and fashion-forward style, Ugg added a stacked heel.





Model and brand ambassador Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan of the new shoes. Earlier this week, she was spotted out and about at the Malibu County Mart in California wearing the Ugg Kasen Boots in chestnut. The added heel feature turns any outfit from comfy to casually chic. Huntington-Whitely paired the shearling booties with denim jeans, a camel-colored duster and a simple white tee.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley spotted in Ugg Kasen boots. Courtesy of brand

The collection is available in multiple colorways at Ugg stores, online and at select retail partners worldwide. Prices range from $140 to $250.

