Timberland Releases Pink Boots Collection In Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

Timberland, a brand that believes in doing good as well as looking good, teamed up with the Susan G. Komen organization to create a limited-edition collection of pink boots in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The line, which dropped on Sept. 29, features the limited-edition 6-inch waterproof boots in rose pink premium leather for men, women and kids, as well as Glancy chunky heeled boots.

Not only are these boots going to an amazing cause, but you’re sure to make a statement in any style you choose. Step out in the Glancy lace-up bootie paired with a Canadian tuxedo or an all-black ensemble to add a fun pop of color.

And you can’t go wrong with the classic waterproof lace-up boot, which features anti-fatigue technology, designed specifically with people who spend long days on their feet in mind.

Help support Susan. G Komen’s mission to finding a cure for breast cancer and shop the collection, out now.

