These Men’s Ugg Boots Don’t Look Like Ugg Boots

When you think of a traditional Ugg boot, chances are, you’re probably picturing a sherpa-lined, often knee-high slip-on style. But it’s time to rethink what an Ugg boot can be, because the brand’s new Vestmar Plain Toe Boot is about as rugged as they come.

For starters, the lace-up boot is built with a premium full-grain “Grizzly” brown leather upper, which will feel and look even better the more you wear them.

Ugg Vestmar Plain Toe Boot Nordstrom

And unlike some men’s boots with stiff, unforgiving soles, the Vestmar Plain Toe Boot features Ugg’s EnerG cushioning and built-in arch support.

Add some Australian flavor to your boot rotation this winter by picking up this pair for $250 today.

Ugg Vestmar Plain Toe Boot medial side. Nordstrom

Ugg Vestmar Plain Toe Boot front. Nordstrom

Ugg Vestmar Plain Toe Boot top. Nordstrom

Ugg Vestmar Plain Toe Boot outsole. Nordstrom

