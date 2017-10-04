These Boots Are Made for Walking — Through Wet City Streets

By / 1 hour ago
Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot
Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot "Java /Dark Roast" ($320)
Cole Haan

Although Cole Haan may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of rugged, weatherproof footwear, you’d be remiss to overlook some of the brand’s fall/winter ’17 offerings such as the 2.ZeroGrand Waterproof City Boot.

Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot “Java /Dark Roast” Cole Haan

Related
Nike's All-Conditions Air Max Boot Gets Redesigned for Women

With the look of a traditional leather lace-up boot and the comfort of a sneaker (thanks to Cole Haan’s proprietary Grand.OS cushioning), the 2.ZeroGrand Waterproof City Boot is one of the most versatile wet weather options on the market today.

It’s constructed with a tough waterproof leather upper and a neoprene sock liner to keep debris from getting inside. Gold metal hardware adds a sophisticated touch to this “Java/Dark Roast” style.

The 2.ZeroGrand Waterproof City Boot is available now for a retail price of $320 in two colorways: the “Java/Dark Roast” look pictured here and a black-on-black iteration.

Buy: Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Waterproof City Boot $320
buy it
Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot “Java /Dark Roast” front Cole Haan
Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot “Java /Dark Roast” heel Cole Haan
Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot “Java /Dark Roast” top Cole Haan
Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot Cole Haan 2.Zerogrand Waterproof City Boot “Java /Dark Roast” sole Cole Haan

Want more?

The 5 Best Men’s Shoes Millennials Will Actually Want to Wear This Fall/Winter

The 7 Best Men’s Shoes That Will Last Through the Winter

The 6 Best Men’s Shoes That Aren’t Brown